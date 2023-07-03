ORC extends deadline for filing annual returns and renewals to September 30

Business News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has extended the grace period for the filing of annual returns and renewals to September 30, 2023.



The new extension, according to the ORC is to enable companies and businesses in default to complete the processes for filing their Annual Returns and Renewals which they invariably could not complete due to the downtime experienced by a software application system throughout the period.



A statement issued by and signed by Registrar of Companies, Jemima Oware noted the deadline extension applies to Business Names, Companies Limited by Shares, Companies Limited by Guarantee (Churches, Schools, Non-Governmental Organization’s [NGO’s], Civil Society Organization’s [CSO’s], Foundations, Associations, Unions, Societies, Charities etc.), External Companies, Partnerships and Professional Bodies.



It added that it will further commence the process of striking off Businesses and Companies in default from the Register by the end of September 2023



The ORC cited Section 5A (2) of the Registration of Business Names Act, 1962 (Act 151) which empowers the Registrar of Companies to remove from the Register any Business Name and Subsidiary Business Name in default for a period of 3 months after the year has ended.



See the full statement below:







MA/FNOQ