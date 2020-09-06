Business News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: GNA

OMC complexities impose enormous challenges – Marketing Expert

Mr Afiawo called for the training of staff in best practices and effective customer service

The complexities in the oil marketing supply-chain impose enormous challenges for both operators and consumers of petroleum products, Mr David Afiawo, a Marketing Consultant, said on Saturday and called for cooperation among stakeholders.



He said management of petroleum products was not the responsibility of filling station attendants, dealers, and managers alone but also involved the driving public and others who operated within the vicinities of filing stations.



He said any lapses on the part of any stakeholder, including regulators, would spell disaster and that; “We must all work together to ensure safety at filling stations and around it”.



Mr Afiawo, speaking at the commissioning of a filling station at Osino in the Eastern Region by Engen Ghana Limited, appealed to stakeholders in the oil marketing industry to collaborate to ensure the safety of lives and property at all times.



He called on attendants and dealers to enforce the disciplinary code including none use of mobile phones and putting off engines while purchasing petroleum products.



Mr Afiawo emphasised the need to adopt best practices to manage challenges in the supply chain and urged the OMCs to focus on transporters of petroleum products, equipment, communication, customers, and finance as any operational deficiency had the potential of affecting the nation.



He called for the training of frontline staff in best practices and effective customer service to inject professionalism into the field of operations.



Alhaji Abdulai Yahaya, Dealer of the Osino Engen Filling Station, said operating a filling station in a rural environment was quite challenging but “we must not only look at the financial side of business but consider the interest of our people at the countryside”.



“Operating oil and gas companies in some of the most physically and politically challenging environments may not offer huge financial attraction but service to the people is service to God,” he said.





