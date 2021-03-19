OBANGAME EXPRESS 2021: A safe, stable and secure Africa is very important for the global community – US Ambassador

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Stephanie Sullivan, has said a safe and secure Africa is an important tool for the global community.



She said a safe and secure Africa will boost economic and trade activities across the globe.



The US Ambassador reiterated that with Africa being the hub for the production of raw materials in the world, it is essential to have a safe and secure marine to facilitate easy trade and transportation on the Gulf of Ghana.



“A safe, stable and secure Africa is very much in the interest of the global community. Piracy and other illicit maritime activities threaten development efforts, weakens state security, and rob the state of precious resources for greater economic growth and effective governance.



"At worst such illegal activities can destabilize regions and create an avenue for the terrorist to thrive. Our shared goals of a secure, stable, and prosperous Africa benefit not only our African partners in the United States but also the entire international community, and collaborations with our African, European, North, and South Americans partners plays a key role in maintaining our security,” she said.



She further stated that “Exercise Obangame Express will re-enforce these relationships and capabilities even further. Exercises such as these are also excellent opportunities for making personal connections and sharing lessons learnt. These lessons can of-course flow from best practices but also worst practices. We can learn from each other’s successes as well as each other’s mistakes. The coordination must continue well past the closing of this exercise at all levels of your commands to solidify the gains from this exercise.”



Meanwhile, The 2021 edition, codenamed exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 2021 (OE21) is being hosted by Ghana Navy from 14 – 27 March 2021, in collaboration with the United States Naval Forces, Africa (NAVAF).



The main objective of the exercise is to build the capacity of the Navies in the sub-region to maintain a safe and secured maritime environment for socio-economic developments.



