Nuclear power recommended as base-load energy for industrialisation

Business News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Using nuclear power as a base load in the energy generation mix has been highly recommended for countries that want to industrialise. Considered a green form of energy, nuclear power is said to be reliable, clean and cost-effective.



Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana, Dr. Stephen Yamoah highlighted the importance of nuclear power in the energy supply chain and said Ghana just like any country needs a reliable energy supply.



“Nuclear has been found as the most reliable among the base-load power options. Whether you consider it from the angle of green technology or consider it from the angle of reliability, nuclear power is very reliable,” he stated.



“Therefore, it is important, as a country, having exhausted our hydro potential and the issues of environmental considerations, it is vital to have a very reliable base-load so that our renewables will conveniently fit in to provide additional energy sources for industry and for domestic use,” Dr. Stephen Yamoah further explained.



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



