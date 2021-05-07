Nuclear applications hold key to SDGs’ realization - GAEC Boss

Business News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Prof. Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko, has called for nuclear applications in Ghana.



According to him, it will ensure that the country meets more than nine of the Sustainable Development Goals.



Prof Botwe Nyarko believes that it is time for Ghana to have an energy mix like countries like South Korea and China.



Speaking at a one-day engagement session organized by the Nuclear Power Institute of GAEC on behalf of Ghana's Nuclear Power Programme Organization (GNPPO) with some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on SDG eight and nine, the Director-General of GAEC, noted that it is time to harness the potential of nuclear energy in our developmental agenda.



“We are not saying other energy sources should be abandoned. What we are saying is that it should be an addition to Ghana's energy mix just us South Korea and other developed countries have done and are enjoying the benefits," he noted.



He added: "Industries drive the economy of every nation and for industries to thrive, energy will be required, and not just any form of energy but a dense, stable, clean and affordable energy and that is where nuclear energy comes in.”



Prof Nyarko again assured the public that nuclear energy is safe, clean, sustainable for future use.



He said, “The sun produces energy through fusion and the fundamental energy God created is from nuclear reaction, so I don't think anybody should be afraid of nuclear."