Nominations open for 2020 Made-in-Ghana Awards

The Made-in-Ghana Awards is an initiative of EFG.

The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for the 2020 edition of the Made-in-Ghana awards to local businesses marketing, promotion, and advertising made-in-Ghana products and Ghanaian-Owned companies.



The deadline the nomination of products, services, individuals, and organisations into the seventh award ceremony is August 13, 2020.



A statement signed by Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder of EFG and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Made-in-Ghana Awards is an initiative of the EFG and endorsed by the Ghana Standards Authority.



It said award winners would be honored through virtual marketing, advertising, and promotion of made in Ghana products and services live broadcast on TV and live streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.



It said this year’s award, which is on the theme: “Promoting and growing Indigenous business ventures into world-class brands,” is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 19 from 1700hours to 1800hours.



The statement said the Made-in-Ghana Awards seeks to decorate 40 indigenous Ghanaian most celebrated high quality and competitive products and service organisations to create awareness, provide a boost to the business profile and reputation, increase the products’ credibility in international markets and build product and service loyalty.



This, it said would help in saving the local manufacturing and service industries from collapse under the COVID-19 unprecedented global pandemic crisis.



It noted that Product assessment would be based on four parameters that demonstrate overall product superior quality, product labeling/packaging, product competitiveness, and product standard certification.



It said Service assessment criteria would be based on three parameters that demonstrate overall service quality, competitiveness, and innovation.



The statement said categories for this year’s award include; Overall Best Industrialist, Personality of the Year, Woman Industrialist, Young Industrialist, Public Officer of the Year.



Some are Overall Best Product of the year; Product of the Decade, Emerging product, manufacturing Industry, Indigenous product, Mineral Water; Food & Beverages; Tissue and Paper Products, Textile and Garments, and Building Materials.



Other product categories are Pharmaceuticals/Herbal, Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic, Rubber and Plastics; Toiletries and Cosmetics; Aluminum products, Hand Sanitizers, Antiseptics, and Disinfectants.



Service categories would include Overall Best Company, State-Owned Company of the Decade, Telecommunications, Financial and non-financial services, Health Service, Printing and Stationery, Waste Processing and Recycling Companies in Ghana.



Other honorary awards, the statement said, would include; Outstanding Ghanaian Ambassador, Outstanding Ambassador, and Woman Ambassador of the Year for diplomats supporting the Ghanaian economy and job creation.





