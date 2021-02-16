Business News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

No transport fare increment yet, stay calm - GPRTU Chairman tells commuters

Fears of commuters have been allayed over an impending ten percent (10%) increment on transport fares across board beginning Monday 22nd February 2021.



The increment that was announced in a press release by National Concerned Drivers Association, was met with rejection by the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) falling short of describing it as illegal.



According to the National Chairman of G.P.R.T.U. Nana Nimako Bresiamah, there cannot be increment in transport fares unless the right procedures are followed.



Explaining the laid down procedure, he said there must be a meeting with all stakeholders before arriving at a decision to increase and what percentage to use in other not to further burden the already struggling public.



One of the integral pillars that will involve in the stakeholder meeting he said is the Transport Minister, adding that “for now the transport minister is yet to be vetted and if we don’t have a transport minister, how then do we announce fare increase”



“I have heard that a group has come out with a release to that effect (fares increment) but I can tell you G.P.R.T.U have not sat with any group to talk about increasing fares by 10%. We are waiting to deliberate before making any such decision”



National Concerned Drivers Association led by its Chairman William Osei, issued a press release on Monday 15th February, 2021 where the group cited increment of service charge at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), high tariff at the Ports and increment on Lubricants as some of the reasons why it has arrived at the decision of an upward 10% adjustment of transport fares nationally.



David Agboada the Public Relations Officer of the group told Noel Nutsugah on Zylofon FM morning show, Statecraft that, although his group has taken the decision in isolation, he believed that soon as the fares kick start, other transport groups will also charge the same fares.



“You know we are all doing business, so as soon as we start charging the new fares, our colleagues like GPRTU and PROTOA will join us”



However, speaking on the same show, National Chairman of G.P.R.T.U. Nana Nimako Bresiamah disagreed, saying “we know we have to increase transport fares but unless we meet with all stakeholders including the new transport minister, all fares remain unchanged” As at now, we do not know the percentage to use, but we believe that a proper margin will be given us to work with, the increment is in the works, he assured.



