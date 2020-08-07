Business News of Friday, 7 August 2020

No roads, no electricity to show for govts extreme borrowing – Mahama claims

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo administration has borrowed more than any other government since independence yet with no corresponding projects.



He said the government would have been pardoned for what he described as excessive borrowing if there were development projects to show for.



In his view, the government cannot point to a single project that has been done out of the borrowing.



Mr Mahama, who has been touring the Savanna Region ahead of the 7 December 2020 polls, said: “This is a government that has borrowed almost GH¢140bn three and half years. When we left office from independence till I left office the national public debt was GH¢122 billion.



“Today, in just three and half years, it has gone from GH¢122 billion to GH¢258 billion. If the roads were there for us to see we won’t mind because we will say you spend the money well,” Mr Mahama claimed.



“There are no roads, there is no electricity, they have not added anything to water, there are no hospitals, there are no schools, there are no airports, no harbours, nothing and yet you have borrowed in excess of GH¢140bn,” he added.

