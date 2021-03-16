Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

No rift between Ghanaian and foreign nationals at AfCFTA

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has stated that there isn't any rift between the Ghanaian nationals and their foreign counterparts at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



This is in reaction to a news report attributed to GhanaNewsPage.com with the title, "Secretary-General of AfCFTA threatens to sack all Ghanaian employees."



According to a statement from the Ministry, the report is false and misleading and is designed to cause disaffection between the two groups of officials at the Secretariat.



"The Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes on behalf of the Government of Ghana to state emphatically and unequivocally that there is no such rift or tension between the Ghanaian nationals and their foreign counterparts at the Secretariat.



"The report is not only false and misleading but disingenuous and is designed to cause disaffection between the two groups of officials working at the Secretariat and it is also intended to jeopardize the cordial relations between the Government of Ghana and the leadership of AfCFTA Secretariat," the statement said.



It further explained how through collaboration the two groups have worked together, creating harmony in their work.



"The OST, since its deployment, has had a harmonious working relationship with the Secretary-General and his initial team made up of foreign nationals.



"It is to be understood that the OST from the onset has been intended to be a short-term transitional arrangement until permanent staff for the Secretariat are engaged. It is therefore erroneous to create the impression, as the report suggests, that the Secretary-General is averse to working with Ghanaian nationals," it said.



