No decision has been made to sell Ghana Airport - GACL MD

Yaw Kwakwa, Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited

Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) Yaw Kwakwa , has refuted report purporting that the country’s main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is on the verge of being privatized hence sold out to some alleged foreign investors.



Reacting to the issue on Kingdom FM’s ‘Pae Mu Ka‘, he emphatically stated that no decision has been made by the management of GACL to sell or privatize the facility.



‘’Let me say this to everyone, the government has not decided to sell or privatize Kotoka International Airport. There is no privatization of the GACL in any way. There is no management takeover of GACL”, he told Nana Adjei Owusu (Patoo).



He therefore urged the public to disregard such reports hence cautioned the Union of GACL to seek for clarification on issues to prevent misinformation and anxiety.



According to him, the GACL has received a lot of partnership proposals from some foreign investors but a firm decision is yet to be taken by management.



He added that the management of GACL was committed to engaging all stakeholders and partners to mobilize ideas for improving the situation.



Further, Yaw Kwakwa said the government was, however, deliberating with stakeholders including the GACL to propose a Strategic Partnership Arrangement between GACL and TAV-SUMMA Consortium to improve service delivery and expansion of infrastructure at the Airport.





