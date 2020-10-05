Business News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: GNA

No Coronavirus induced job losses at MTN Ghana

Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, Mr. Sam Koranteng

Mr. Sam Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, has said the Company recorded no Coronavirus triggered job losses.



Many businesses across the country had been negatively impacted by the outbreak of the pandemic and its attendant preventive directives including the closure of the country’s borders and partial lockdown in some parts of the country.



As a result, shops suffered a drastic reduction in sales, business slowed down and some companies that manufacture products for export completely shut down with their workers directed to stay at home without pay.



Mr. Koranteng, speaking at the 2020 edition of the MTN Editors Forum, said none of the Company’s employees got affected by the pandemic: "the secret behind our results is our people and investing in our people continued through online and digital means to ensure training and development is achieved."



He disclosed that the company had carried out some simulation exercises in the past, thus, made it possible to allow 90 per cent of staff to work from home at the peak of the pandemic.



The Corporate Services Executive said MTN Ghana committed millions of Ghana cedis into the Coronavirus fight and part of that went into investing in staff welfare.



"Of the over GHC100 million MTN Ghana has committed so far to complement the government's effort in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, GHC29 million went into investment in staff. These include supply of Personal Protective Equipment, 45 buses for frontline staff transportation and establishment of a welfare fund."

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.