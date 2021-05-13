Nigerian delegation coming to Ghana unnecessary - GUTA

Business News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has described as needless the ministerial delegation directed by President Buhari to be sent to Ghana to resolve the trade impasse between Ghana-Nigeria traders.



According to the President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, Ghana is only enforcing its trade laws and will not relent on that.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he averred that "Their coming here is needless. The fact that their Speaker came to Ghana and understood clearly that Ghana is not doing anything badly against their citizens and that it is only enforcing its laws. We will not relent on the pressure we are giving to government to enforce the laws that are made for the people of Ghana."



Dr Obeng further accused the Nigerian government of not respecting the trade laws of Ghana.



"Their coming here even suggests that they do not respect the sovereignty of Ghana for us to even apply our laws. It is not fair for a country, the caliber of Nigeria to do that, knowing the ethics of governance. It’s not fair," he stated.



"We are a sovereign country for Christ’s sake and we have our laws. Our laws don’t breach any international laws so what are they trying to say?" he quizzed.



Nigeria Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo on Monday announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.”



Mr Adebayo said he would be leading the delegation to Ghana, adding that members of the delegation “will also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities to find a lasting solution to the problem.”



He pointed out that the delegation is expected to embark on this visit to Ghana between May 31 and June 1, 2021.