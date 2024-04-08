Nigeria's ex-central bank governor pleads not guilty to 26 new charges

Business News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: bloomberg.com

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele pleaded not guilty Monday to new allegations of foreign-currency infractions brought against him by one of the country’s finance watchdogs.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused Emefiele of arbitrarily allocating foreign exchange of about $2 billion without bids and due process, it said in a fresh charges filed at Lagos High Court in Ikeja.



The move escalates the legal battle between the anti-graft agency and the former bank governor who’s also facing charges of fraud, corruption and criminal conspiracy in the nation’s capital, Abuja.