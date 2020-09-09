Business News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Next NDC govt to reorient Ghana’s agriculture, agribusiness sector – Oye Addo

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Former Gender Minister

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has said the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) is seeking to reorient Ghana’s agriculture and agribusiness if given the nod in the upcoming 2020 elections.



According to her, the NDC plans to reposition agriculture and agribusiness to serve as the key driver for Ghana’s economic growth and development.



Speaking on Citi TV's Face to Face segment, the former gender minister said, “for instance, we the [NDC] are looking at institutionalizing a Cashew Crop Authority which will regulate, promote and increase the production of cashew nuts.



“The NDC administration is also seeking to prioritise certain key crop commodities such as maize, rice, sorghum, millet, tomato, pepper, okro, among others, and enhance their production,” she added.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said projects under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative and the ongoing road projects are likely to be truncated if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not win the elections hence, the need to vote for the governing party to complete all the factories being established.



Speaking during the unveiling of the ‘Akufo-Addo-Bawumia’ ticket by the NPP for this year’s elections, on Saturday, June 27, President Akufo-Addo said: “We have to win the elections to see our major projects through to conclusion. We dare not leave the many factories coming up under our 1D1F scheme, to be truncated.



“We dare not leave our roads to go unattended again, only to become part of the ‘Green Book’ propaganda. We dare not jeopardize the digitization schedule on which we have embarked,” he stated.

