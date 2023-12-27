Next NDC government will scrap emissions tax - Asuogyaman MP

Business News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has stated that the next NDC government, under President John Mahama, will abolish the GH¢100 yearly emission tax introduced by the current Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration.



He said the minority caucus attempted to block the passage of the tax but the majority used their numerical advantage to pass it.



Speaking to commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada in Fintey, Osiabura, and Asikuma enclaves within the Asuogyaman Constituency after providing free fuel as part of the Christmas celebrations, Thomas Nyarko described the tax as insensitive and obnoxious, assuring that President Mahama and the NDC will eliminate the GH¢100 tax imposed on petrol and diesel engines, including motorbikes.



The MP also explained that the anticipated positive impact on living standards through the implementation of a 24-hour economy by the next NDC government, set to commence in 2025.



The recently passed Emissions Levy Bill, which imposes a GH¢100 annual fee on petrol and diesel vehicle owners starting January 2024, aims to promote eco-friendly energy sources and offset carbon emissions.



The tax faced opposition from the Minority in Parliament, labeling it a ‘wusie tax’ that could worsen the economic challenges faced by citizens.



While the government emphasizes climate-positive actions, the move has sparked debates over its potential impact on various sectors, including commercial vehicles, private vehicles, ambulances, ‘okadas,’ and ‘aboboyaas.’



If the bill receives presidential assent, companies will also be required to pay GH¢100 per tonne of carbon dioxide emission.



The tax initiative aligns with broader environmental goals, as evidenced by the government’s decision to apply a zero-VAT rate on imported electric vehicles in the 2024 budget.



Finance minister Ofori-Atta previously outlined plans to expand the Environmental Excise Duty to cover plastic packaging, industrial emissions, and vehicle emissions, showcasing a comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship.