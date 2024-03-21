Newmont’s Learnership Programme paves the way for mining careers

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Newmont Ghana Gold Limited

In Akyem, the Learnership Trainee Programme has been instrumental in providing young people with the skills needed for building careers in mining. Launched in November 2015, the initiative is part of Newmont's effort to contribute to the local community by training youth in operational and employable skills.



As the programme entered its eighth (8th) year in 2024, it celebrated the graduation of ten participants from its seventh (7th) cohort, with a noteworthy 70% of the graduands being female.



Participants underwent a one-year training course which comprised 1,032 hours of learning, including classroom instruction and hands-on fieldwork, focused on Mine Operations. They mastered competencies in haul truck operation, loading, and drill and blast methods.



Newmont's Learnership Trainee Programme in Akyem is not just a product of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, but a direct initiative of the company itself,

reflecting its deep commitment to community engagement and skills development.



Newmont invested GHS131,880 per trainee, totaling GHS1,318,800 for the latest group, covering their stipends, meals, and safety gear. The figure excludes the cost of the trainers, medical screening, and transportation.



Since the programme's start, it has seen 125 trainees pass through its doors, with 122 graduating and 72 securing jobs either with Newmont or with its business partners. The programme's recent graduation event also marked the enrollment of 10 new trainees.



It's vital to know that while the programme prepares graduates for potential roles at Newmont, it does not ensure automatic employment. The company, along with trainers from Newmont’s Learning and Development Department, operational teams, and local leaders, have all been integral to the success of the programme.



Some past students of this programme, Francis Addae Boateng from Yayaaso, Regina Osei from Ntronang, and Sylvera Ohui Sewornu from New Abirem are testaments to this.



“I am fortunate to have this opportunity, as many of us competed for it. Before the programme, I didn't know how to operate a standard automobile, but now, thanks to the training I've received, I am confident in my ability to drive. Present me with a truck or any machinery today, and I can operate it safely and proficiently. My advice to those who are presented with similar opportunities is to seize them in earnest. It will undoubtedly benefit them in the future.” Francis said.



“Newmont is actively promoting the inclusion of women, highlighting their commitment to inclusion. My batch had 7 females out of a total of 10 beneficiaries. This initiative has shifted the community's perception, challenging the traditional belief that only men can pursue careers in mining.” Regina asserted.



“I am immensely grateful for the chance to have been part of this programme. It has significantly contributed to my growth and development. I encourage all to embrace it wholeheartedly and dedicate themselves to the work. With effort and commitment, they are bound to achieve remarkable success.” Sylvera stated.



Newmont remains dedicated to nurturing the skills of young people, ensuring that the local community is an active participant in its mining operations. The Leadership Trainee Programme is a clear example of this commitment, preparing the youth for future opportunities in the industry.