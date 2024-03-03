Newmont confirms death of worker at Ahafo North Project, blames bad weather

Business News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Newmont Corporation says it is "deeply saddened" to confirm that a member of its workforce has died at the Ahafo North Project in Ghana on February 27, 2024, as a result of "a weather-related incident attributed to high winds and severe weather.".



A statement from the mining firm said the incident occurred in the maintenance area of its Ahafo North Project, where the high winds impacted a container and tarpaulin-constructed shelter.



Newmont said the area will "remain closed until we have ensured the site is safe to restart.".



The company noted that its senior leadership is on-site "to support relevant authorities to complete a full investigation into the incident in the site’s maintenance area."



The statement added that "both internal and external investigations have been initiated, with the internal investigation team on-site in the coming week and the critical learnings will be embedded into our safety standards".



"Our thoughts are with our teammate's family, friends, and colleagues, and we are offering our full support at this difficult time", Newmont consoled.