Newly acquired trains from Poland to begin operations by May ending - Railways Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has disclosed that the two newly acquired trains from Poland will commence operations by the end of May this year.



He said the commencement of the commercial train operations demonstrates government’s dedication to delivering tangible improvements in the transportation systems in Ghana.



“The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is spearheading a transformative agenda for Ghana’s railway sector, aimed at propelling the nation toward absolute advancements in transportation infrastructure,” John Peter Amewu stated.



He added that, “I am optimistic and committed to ensuring that the commencement of commercial train operations occurs before the conclusion of May, demonstrating our government’s dedication to delivering tangible improvements to our nation’s transportation systems.”



Mr Amewu's comment comes after a delegation of Engineers from Pesa SA [Poland] paid a courtesy call on him last week following the arrival of the ultramodern trains in Ghana.



Their visit was in connection with the assembling, testing and operational readiness of these trains to serve the country.



The first units, consisting of 12 modern passenger coaches will undergo testing on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.



The second batch of the trains is expected to be shipped in May this year and arrive in Ghana by August 2024.



