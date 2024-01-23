New tyre regulations implemented to boost road safety

Business News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Vulcanisers of Ghana, in collaboration with the National Roads Safety Authority and the Parliament of Ghana, has successfully passed the National Roads Safety Regulations, 2022 (L.I 2468).



This is aimed at elevating tyre safety standards and enhancing the quality of tyre care services in the country.



The Association, which has been advocating the regulation of the tyre industry for nearly 12 years, views this move as crucial to ensuring that those providing essential services in the road safety sector are adequately trained and competent to deliver safe services.



The General Secretary for the Association of Vulcanisers, Ghana, Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba, expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Transport, the Parliament of Ghana, and the National Road Safety Authority for the development and approval of L.I 2468.



He emphasised the Association's willingness and readiness to collaborate with the authority, urging all tyre technicians and service centers to support the efforts aimed at enhancing professionalism in the trade and improving road safety nationwide.



At a press briefing, Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba stated: “This regulation is a significant milestone for us. It will not only improve the quality of tyre care services but also contribute to reducing tyre-related road crashes in the country.”



The Director of Regulations, Inspector, and Compliance, Kwame Kofua Atuahene, echoed the call for support from all tyre technicians and service centres.



He emphasised the collective responsibility in raising the professionalism of the trade and enhancing overall road safety standards in Ghana.