New terminal building at Tamale Airport to be operational by July 31 – Transport Minister

Business News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: GNA

The operationalisation of the new terminal building at the Tamale Airport is scheduled for July 31, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Transport Minister, has informed Parliament.



The Minister informed the House when he responded to a question by Mr Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mion.



The MP asked the Minister what the expected completion and operationalisation date of the Tamale International Airport were.



Mr Asiamah said the Tamale Airport Phase II was substantially completed in August 2022.



He said subsequently, Operational Readiness and Transfer programme commenced in August, 2022 to ensure that potential risks involved in the transition process from construction to operational phase were carefully managed to avoid poor start-up performance that could negatively impact the image of the country.



He explained that originally, the Terminal was scheduled to “Go-Live” in December 2022, to stimulate operations and effective integration of the airport systems.



He said the “Go-Live’ had to be postponed to pave way for the completion of all the requisite training, Site Acceptance Test, and systems integration.



“Mr Speaker, I wish to inform this august House that, having completed all these, the “Go-Live” for operationalisation of the New Terminal Building is scheduled for July 31st, 2023.



Mr Ayaba again asked the Minister when Phase 3 of the Tamale International Airport would commence.



The Minister in his response noted that Phase 3 of the Tamale International Airport was at its conceptual stage.



He said Expression of Interest for an Engineering, Procurement Contractor, and Financing (EPC+F) was being prepared.