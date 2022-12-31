New ride hailing App inDrive is starting to operate in Accra

Business News of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: inDrive

inDrive – a global mobility and urban services platform – has started operating in Ghana. The company currently operates in over 700 cities in 47 countries. A distinctive feature of inDrive is its peer-to-peer pricing model, where the passenger and the driver agree on the fare and other details of the ride directly.



These agreements are final and do not change depending on distance, weather conditions or traffic congestion. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 150 million times, making it the second most downloaded mobility app in the world. The company operates in many African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Namibia, etc.



Unlike other ride hailing companies, inDrive does not use pricing algorithms and does not increase trip fares during rush hours. Once registered, the passenger inputs the A and B points of their route and offers their price for the trip when prompted by the app. Offers from available drivers will pop up on the screen.



The passenger then selects the offer that best suits them in terms of price, driver rating and vehicle model. Drivers can select the requests they accept by passenger rating and user reviews. Drivers always see the destination prior to accepting the ride request. This fair approach to pricing stems from the company's mission of Challenging Injustices.



inDrive will not charge a service fee during the first stage of the launch in Accra. This means drivers who join the platform will be able to earn even more.

inDrive’s unique business model keeps the company competitive without needing to raise substantial investments. Peer-to-peer pricing, combined with the lowest service fee in the world (under 10% without VAT), alongside impactful campaigns, help organically grow brand awareness.



About inDrive



inDrive is a global IT and transportation platform. inDrive is one of the world’s fastest-growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries throughout the world. The company’s app has been downloaded over 150 million times. inDrive offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations.



inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,400 people. In early 2021, inDrive closed a US$140 million investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital.