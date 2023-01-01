New rates for Freight Forwarders set to take effect January 2023

Business News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In accordance with the Ghana Shippers' Authority Regulation, 2012, (L.1.2190) which mandates the Authority to negotiate charges of Shipping Service Providers on behalf of shippers, the GSA has successfully engaged Clearing and Forwarding Agents and have agreed on new rates effective January 2023.



The rates were agreed upon after a series of negotiations with the Committee of Freight Forwarder Associations (CoFFA) representing the Forwarders.



During the negotiation, the proposed individual line items and justifications were thoroughly examined by the GSA to ensure that the levels of the charges were commensurate with the service being provided.



The negotiated rates which would last for the next two years are to guide importers and exporters to plan their operations. It is also to check the cost of doing business in the country and ensure price predictability.



Speaking at the signing ceremony the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck encouraged the Forwarders to abide by the negotiated rates to create a congenial business environment.



“We have gone through a tough time to get to these rates, which as we agreed, is commensurate with the services you render to importers and exporters. What we hope for is that your members would not charge more than this but feel free to charge less per the relationship you have with your customers,” she said.



On behalf of the Forwarders, Peter K. Mensah, Vice President for the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) who signed on behalf of the Freight Forwarders expressed gratitude to the GSA for the openness and fairness at all levels of negotiation. He promised that Forwarders would comply with the agreed rates with the good faith that characterized the negotiations.



“It is for the good of not only the sector but the nation at large. A better economy would translate into profits. We would want to offer our customers the chance to also recognize the professionalism we bring to the table. We also want to use this to check our members and caution the public to be wary of the activities of fake Forwarders.”



Meanwhile, the rate for the services of the De-consolidator is yet to be finalized for implementation.



"The GSA however urged the shipping public not to pay more than agreed rates and therefore called on them to report any inexplicable charges to Authority for redress.



Please find below details of the agreed rates



