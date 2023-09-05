New iPhones to have new chargers from September 12 - Report

Business News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new iPhone to be released on September 12 will have the USB-C charge point, the BBC has revealed.



This will be in line with the European Union’s law that requires phone manufacturers to adopt a common charging connection by December 2024.



The law was to cut costs and save consumers money.



iPhones currently use its proprietary Lightning adaptor and most of Apple’s latest ipads have already begun using the USB-C.



“Strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” an Apple rep was quoted by the BBC.



The current iPhone 14 may become the last brand of iPhones to use the lightning to USB-C adaptors.



The changes to the charges are in the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices to be launched soon.



A report by Bloomberg news, “benefits of the switch for users will include customers being able to use a single charger for iPads, Macs and iPhones, as well as faster download speeds.”



The EU common-charger rule covers a range of “small and medium-sized portable electronics”, according to the EU, including:



1. mobile phones



2. tablets



3. e-readers



4. mice and keyboards



5. GPS (global positioning system) devices



6. headphones, headsets and earphones



7. digital cameras



8. handheld videogame consoles



9. portable speakers.



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards