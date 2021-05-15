You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 15Article 1262089

Business News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

New gold advances while Cal Bank, MTN Ghana fall on declining rates

Market Summary

The GSE Composite Index decreased by 24.68 points (-0.94%) to close at 2,610.54 with a 34.46% year-to-date return. The market capitalization marginally declined by 0.42% to settle at GH¢61.32 billion.

The GSE Financial Index moved down by 2.17 points (-0.11%) on the back of Cal Bank (-2.38%) to close the session at 1,889.27 with a 5.97% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed flat to close at 1,431.10 with a -15.88% year-to-date return.

Trading Activity weakened as 196,911 shares valued at GH¢212,579 changed hands from 1,076,773 shares valued at GH¢1,544,664 in the previous session.

Enterprise Group dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 52.10% of the total volumes traded and 73.36% of the total value traded.

We anticipate activity levels to increase.

