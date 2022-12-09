New National Corporate Governance Code to be outdoored for stakeholders

Business News of Friday, 9 December 2022

The Institute of Directors-Ghana, in partnership with the Bank of Ghana and other key stakeholders, is set to launch the newly created National Corporate Governance Code (NCGC) which will serve as a unified national corporate governance reference for good corporate governance for all stakeholders in the country.



The launch event slated for Tuesday, 13th December, 2022 at the Kempinski Hotel will see in attendance the President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and the President of IoD-Gh Rockson Dogbegah, among others.



The National Corporate Governance Code was developed through the setting up of a technical committee, made up of nominees from cross-sectoral stakeholder institutions, that engaged in a rigorous process of planning, developing and consulting relevant stakeholders to draft the Code.



Speaking ahead of the launch, President of IoD-Gh Rockson Dogbegah stated that the project is to ensure that all critical stakeholders are actively involved in the development of the national corporate governance code for Ghana to ensure a high implementation culture.



He was also positive that the Code will accelerate Ghana’s economic growth and national development.



“The development of this comprehensive National Corporate Governance Code does not only set out the fundamental principles for the culture of good corporate governance for public and private organizations but it would also enhance Ghana’s global appeal as an investment destination in conformity with international best practices.



The Institute believes that the adoption of this Code will promote the best corporate governance practice in both the public and private sectors and hence, it must be embraced by all,” Mr. Rockson Dogbegah added.



Meanwhile, the event will feature the launch of the 3rd Edition of Directors Hand Book, the induction of new members into IoD-Ghana and the 5th IoD-Gh Excellence Awards which will recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organisations that represent excellence in leadership, sound corporate governance practices and have also made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana.