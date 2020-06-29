Press Releases of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Zuberi

New HR-Fintech app Zuberi offers Ghanaian companies on-demand employee benefits for the first time ever

A London/Accra based startup Zuberi is partnering with Ghanaian companies to offer all-in-one employee benefits through their app. The app is set to Go-live in July 2020, after a successful private-beta test earlier in the year.



The app’s core product is a salary streaming feature which allows workers access to up to 50% of their salary on a daily basis after they have worked.



This provides an alternative option to quick high-interest loans which employees often are further burdened by given the often-disadvantageous terms and conditions that come with it. The Founders shared their excitement having been able to build a sustainable model that has no interest rates or penalty fees for its users.







Zuberi, Co-Founded by Julian Owusu, has already signed on 9 companies ahead of their launch in Accra & Kumasi, Ghana targeting 4,000 employees.



He says, “Zuberi wants to establish a relationship between employers and financial wellness amongst workers in Africa. Employees we have tested the app with have seen an instant improvement in their financial wellness as they now have the ability to react quickly to unplanned events.



From a company’s perspective, there is no change to their internal payroll process, and it's free, so companies have been very warm to the concept.



So far, the average transaction value is around GHS300, but sometimes people take out between GHS50– GHS500 because they need it for an emergency at that moment".



Julian Owusu added, “As African’s on and off the continent we are always talking about improving our economy and improving the lives of our people.



This is primarily done in organisations/institutions, but we have noticed that it is rare for a company to have a financial wellness strategy for making sure that the people who are on the ground every day building their businesses are not suffering from anxiety or financial stress.



What we are building here at Zuberi is a suite of strong employee benefits that have an instant impact on workers' personal cash-flow. It’s something we will continue to iterate and improve over time as we understand people’s needs more”.



The team of five has already raised a pre-seed investment which has enabled them to build and test the product and is now raising further funds to scale the solution.



The Response from Companies



So far, organisations have seen the benefits of offering the app to their employees. Bennett Antwi, the Financial Director at Zuberi mentions in his interactions with companies, "during initial conversations, companies have struggled to believe that it is not a traditional loan. Zuberi is 6 times cheaper than most instant loans and Zuberi takes the risk off the employers".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.