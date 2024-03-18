New Finance Ministers would deliver IMF programme – Akufo-Addo assures

Business News of Monday, 18 March 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his confidence in his newly appointed Finance Ministers to restore the country’s ailing economy to normalcy.



The President believes that the new leadership of the finance ministry led by Dr. Amin Adam would be able to pick up from their predecessors and deliver to their best to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for Ghana.



“We will make sure that we stay strongly committed to the programme. Since last year, we have made some important changes to our government and even the finance minister was replaced. Our new Finance Minister…is here, and he is a very ambitious and intelligent young man. And these are the people who are working with your officials to get the deal done for us,” the president made this assertion in a meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the Fund’s visiting Managing Director at the Jubilee House.



President Akufo-Addo also assured the IMF of his administration’s resolve to follow through with the Fund’s programme to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.



He said “We have every expectation that we will continue the path on which we are and that is the most important aspect of your visit and the message that you have and we believe that the path that we are chattering on is the right one.”



Meanwhile, IMF Managing Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Ghana on Saturday March 16, 2024 to hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam, Bank of Governor Ernest Addison, and other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.



During her two-day stay in Accra, Madam Georgieva is expected to engage in discussions aimed at fostering dialogue towards strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the IMF, particularly in the context of Ghana's ongoing IMF programme.



