Business News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Nestle Ghana

Nestle Ghana appoints new Managing Director

Georgios Badaro is new Managing Director for Nestlé Ghana

Georgios Badaro, Business Executive Officer – Dairy Health & Nutrition Solutions, Nestlé Philippines has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Nestlé Ghana.



This follows the recent appointment of Ms Philomena Tan in Nestlé Head Quarters in Switzerland as Global Category Leader, Dairy Children & Growth Solutions.



Georgios brings to Nestlé Ghana over 19 years of experience across several roles in the commercial field. He has worked at Nestlé Head Office in Switzerland and in several markets such as the Middle East based in Dubai, North East Africa Region based in Cairo, Qatar, Bahrain and in the Philippines based in Makati.



Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I am honored to be appointed as the Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana. It is a new challenge and an opportunity to work with incredible talents in Ghana to continue to help meet the daily nutritional needs of Ghanaians while living the Nestlé purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.”



Based in Accra, Georgios Badaro will be responsible for overseeing Nestlé’s businesses in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone under the Central and West Africa Region of the Company.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.