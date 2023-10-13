Negotiations for repayment open - Deputy A-G to CEOs of defunct banks

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The directors of the other collapsed banks have been told that they can also negotiate for payment outside the court, ahead of the start of trial. That’s according to the Deputy Attorney General (AG), Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.



These banks include UniBank, UT, and Beige Banks, although he added that the state is focused on prosecuting the directors of these financial institutions, a report by 3news.com has said.



The comments by the deputy AG are on the back of the incarceration of the former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, after he was found guilty of stealing.



“We were expecting that he would go by the agreement that we had but unfortunately on his part, he could not fulfill his part of the bargain. As we speak, he has been able to pay close to about 37 million cedis and because of his inability to pay the rest, per the agreement that we had, the court had the right to sentence him to a prison term and the court just did that. I am yet to get the full complement of the orders of the court, now that he has been imprisoned if he gets the money to pay that is another ballgame to look at because after a court has given its ruling or judgment the court becomes functus officio, so my expectation is that when he pays then he goes into mitigation when he wants to appeal the sentence.



“Let’s hope that he gets the money to pay. Let us also add that even if he is going to serve the 15 years Ghanaians have also benefited somehow because at least 37 million cedis has been paid to the state. If he had been sentenced last year, we wouldn’t have even recovered this.



“As we speak, we have other cases in court, Beige bank is in court, we are hearing the matter. UT is also in court, we have other banks, like Duffuor’s bank (Unibank) all in court, and we are doing them one after the other. If the money that we have lost they are ready to refund the money we will look at section 35 and go by that and we can have the same agreement,” he is reported to have said.



The financial sector cleanup between 2017 and 2019 also saw the revocation of the licenses of UT Bank, Unibank, and Beige Bank, by the Bank of Ghana.



