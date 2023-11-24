Navigating the currents: GIMPA law lecturer's new book sheds light on Ghana's energy challenges

Business News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

In a visionary move to unravel the intricacies of Ghana's energy landscape, Lom Nuku Ahlijah, Head of the GIMPA Law Faculty, has launched a groundbreaking book that delves into the challenges faced by the country's energy sector. As a former Attorney of the Ghana Grid Company, Ahlijah's work not only identifies key issues but also serves as a compass for navigating the currents of Ghana's energy challenges.



The book addresses a spectrum of challenges within the energy sector, ranging from the well-known 'dumsor' to the complexities of power generation, consumption, procurement, transmission, and distribution. What sets this publication apart is its commitment to clarity; Ahlijah has crafted the content in a manner accessible to a broad audience. He remarked, "I’ve tried as much as possible to write in very simple, straightforward language, breaking down the various components of the energy sector so anybody who picks the book can read and understand how the sector works and how it impacts our lives."



As the energy landscape continues to evolve, the book emerges as a guiding light, offering not just an analysis of challenges but also tangible solutions. Additionally, it serves as a beacon for understanding Ghana's policy framework, providing insights into the country's ambitious goals of achieving net-zero energy-related carbon emissions by 2060.



In the eyes of industry experts, such as Ing. Kirk Koffie, former Director of the Volta River Authority, this book is not just a literary accomplishment but a critical resource that will enable a deeper understanding of the challenges and pave the way for effective solutions. "There's a lot of work to do in the energy sector, and this book will help us understand what it takes and make us appreciate the challenges we have," noted Koffie.



As Ghana endeavors to overcome the hurdles in its energy journey, Lom Nuku Ahlijah's book stands as a beacon, guiding industry professionals and enthusiasts alike through the complexities and solutions within the nation's energy sector.