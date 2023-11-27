Navigating the Christmas with a well-planned budget

Business News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

The Christmas season is an exciting time of the year, filled with joy, togetherness, and a sense of giving. As exciting as it is, however, you could also be very easily carried away by the pressure to buy gifts, host gatherings, and decorate, leaving you with the longest January ever.



During this period, budgeting is essential to ensure your holidays are a harvest of joy and a period of financial soundness.



Some say budgeting is too rigid, I say budgeting puts the reins of your finances in your hands. With your budget, you can plan, prioritize, and make informed decisions about where your money goes rather than succumbing to impulsive purchases.



This control allows you to allocate your resources more efficiently, ensuring you have enough for what truly matters. Your budget will let you drop the box of juice and cookies so that you can replace the worn-out socks and lunch bag when school reopens.



Here are four simple tips to create your Christmas budget.



Determine Your Total Budget



Start by determining your total income available to spend till the next paycheck. Take a close look at your financial situation and decide how much money you can comfortably allocate to holiday spending without straining your finances.



Create an Expense List & Set Limits



List all the potential expenses for the season, including gifts, donations, decorations, holiday meals, travel, and other Christmas costs. Once you have your list, prioritize your expenses based on importance and significance. Be as detailed as possible to capture every possible expenditure.



Assign specific spending limits or amounts to each expense category. Be realistic and ensure that your budget aligns with your overall financial situation. The budget is yours, not your neighbors’ or colleagues so let it reflect your context.



Be Creative and Thrifty



Look for creative and thrifty ways to celebrate the season. Consider making homemade gifts, reusing decorations from previous years, or opting for potluck-style gatherings where everyone contributes to the meal. Start shopping now, especially the non-perishables, to avoid the price hikes and human traffic that characterize the festive season.



These cost-saving measures can significantly reduce your overall Christmas expenses. Spending time out could cost you a lot, so plan for it or stay home to cook a meal, create family traditions, or enjoy a good movie with the family.



Plan for the Future



Use the holiday season as an opportunity to plan for the new year. Consider opening a holiday savings account for next year's festivities (you will have much more to spend) or wisely invest any leftover budgeted funds.



Christmas is more than just material possessions; it's a time for love, togetherness, and cherished memories. With the right budget, you can make the most of this wonderful time of the year while safeguarding your financial future.