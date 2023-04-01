Nationwide 'dumsor': Energy Ministry delegation visits Ghana Gas Company

Business News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: GNA

A Ministry of Energy delegation has paid a working visit to the Ghana Gas Company at Atuabo on the Nzemaland in the Western Region as part of preparatory steps on the proposed nationwide load shedding exercise.



The Gas Company, the major supplier of gas to power Ghana would undergo a maintenance routine for two weeks hence the need to ration power among the populace.



Mr Robert Kofi Lartey, the Operations of Operations, Ghana Gas Company told the team from the Ministry of Energy that the shutdown was necessary to overhaul and improve upon the efficiency of the technical set up in line with operational principles and safety protocols.



As a business, we are always mindful of the safety of this huge national asset and work place safety and that is why Management is putting in enough resources to make sure that we undertake the maintenance programme within the schedule time that has been approved by the Ministry of Energy and other stakeholders.



The company hope to restore regular power by April 7, 2023.



Mr Lartey announced that the company had procured additional compressor to increase production.



Mr Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, Head of Communications at the Ministry of Energy said learning at first hand was ideal in every situation for informed decision and offered the necessary assistance in the process.



” It is good we came, and we are enthused by the great work at site …it has also informed us that the company is on top of the game to meet the deadline set for the country,” he added.



The Ministry, he noted was committed in ensuring that the interruptions would also be done in a coordinated manner devoid of any mishaps for the wellbeing of businesses and Ghanaians in general.