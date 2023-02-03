National Tenants Union calls for transparency in application process of NRAS

Business News of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: Richard Aniagyei, Contributor

The General Secretary of the National Tenants Union of Ghana, Frederick Opoku, has appealed to the government to ensure a transparent and credible application process for the National Rent Assistance Scheme (NRAS).



He appealed when he delivered a solidarity message at the launch of the Scheme on Tuesday in Accra.



He stated the transparent and credible application process of the scheme would provide all qualified applicants with an equal opportunity to benefit from it.



Mr Opoku commended the government for implementing the National Rental Assistance Scheme, adding that the “intervention will relieve its members of the burdensome rent payment advance.”



He noted that the introduction of the National Rental Assistance Scheme was an indication that the government has heeded the plights of members whose residual income cannot afford the payment of rent advance.



He reaffirmed the Union's willingness to assist the government to develop policies that would make housing humanly friendly and ensure that tenants are given the necessary protection.



The National Rental Scheme is a key intervention by the government to provide low-to-middle-income earners with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent.



This effectively removes the need for rent advance payment and ultimately improves the quality of rental accommodation, especially in urban cities.



