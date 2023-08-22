National Food Buffer Company assures of food security

Business News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

The National Food Buffer Company, NAFCo, says the arrears owed food suppliers will be settled soon.



Last month, the company released hundred million Ghana cedis to offset fifty percent of the outstanding arrears with an assurance that the remaining arrears will be settled this month.



Addressing the media in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the NAFCo, Hanan Abdul-Wahab hinted that the office has between September 2017-2020 paid over 2.7 billion Ghana Cedis to suppliers.



This, he said, is an indication of the government’s readiness to sustain the programme and make it more viable than before.



Highlighting the achievements of NAFCo since its establishment, the CEO said the issue of inadequate warehouses to curtail post-harvest losses is being addressed.



So far, 60 of such storage facilities including packhouses have been completed.



Moreover, rehabilitation and construction of new warehouses are at various stages of completion. He added that a lot is being done to ensure food security.