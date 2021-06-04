National Daily Minimum Wage for 2021 is GH¢12.53

Business News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: GNA

The National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) for 2021 is GHC12.53, the National Tripartite Committee (NTC), announced on Thursday, June 03, 2021.



The figure represents six per cent over the 2020 figure of GHC11.82.



The Committee also fixed the 2022 NDMW at GH¢13.53, which is eight per cent over the 2021 figure of GH¢12.53.



It said the increase was in line with Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) with the effective date for the implementation of the 2021 NDMW beginning 4th June, 2021.



This was in a communique jointly signed by Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, for Government, Mr Daniel Acheampong, President of the Ghana Employers’ Association, for Employers and Dr Antwi Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Ghana, for Organised Labour.



It said the NTC concluded negotiations on the determination of the National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW) in respect of 2021 and 2022 at its meeting held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Accra.



The Committee said the effective date for the implementation of the 2022 NDMW shall be January 1, 2022.



It said in determining the new rates, the NTC took into account the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the national economy, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining a high level of employment.



The Committee said all establishments, institutions or organisations, whose Daily Minimum Wage was below the 2021 National Daily Minimum Wage should adjust their wages accordingly with effect from 4th June, 2021.



It said any establishment, institution or organisation that flouted the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with the law.



“The NTC recommends that the NDMW should be tax-exempt,” it added and reiterated its commitment to strengthening social partnership, industrial peace and the improvement of incomes and productivity in both the public and private sectors of the economy.