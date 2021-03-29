Energy Minister pleased with Tullow Oil’s plan to scale up Ghana investments

Business News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has expressed delight at Tullow Oil’s plans to scale up its investments in the country.



Dr Prempeh noted that the government wants to have a long-term partnership with the company and “I believe it is important to look back at our relationship and see how we can move on.”



Dr Prempeh said this in a virtual meeting with the CEO of Tullow Oil, Mr Rahul Dhir.



In attendance was the Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Ltd, Mr Wissam Al-Monthiry and other leading executives of the company in Ghana.



The purpose of the meeting was to receive briefings about the company’s operations in Ghana, its strategic direction for 2021 and beyond and also to discuss a number of outstanding issues between Tullow Oil and the Government of Ghana.



Dr Prempeh further stressed that the NPP government believes in the ability of individuals and entities to make profits from their investments, noting that Tullow and others invested in Ghana when no-one thought it was worth doing so.



He also noted Tullow’s significant contribution to the country’s education system in particular as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) functions.



Dr Prempeh stated that the government believes in honesty and collaboration for a ‘win-win’ situation and that for the company’s concerns about outstanding issues to be resolved, it was important to adopt the shortest path towards that goal.