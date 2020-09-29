Business News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Contributor

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong honoured for excellence in business

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong is a media practitioner and Communications Consultant

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a multiple award-winning media practitioner and an entrepreneur, has been honoured at the 2020 Forty Under 40 Awards.



She was recognised for her excellent Consultancy Services under the category of Consultancy and Professional Service.



The 2020 Forty under 40 Award scheme announced its winners on Friday, September 25, at the plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



The awards ceremony aims at identifying and honouring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of forty (40), who are making impact in the industry they operate.



It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



The award scheme is organised by X-odus communications, handlers of the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards, Ghana Auto Awards, Ghana Aviation Awards and Ghana Manufacturing Awards.



Nana Yaa dedicated her award to all those who have contributed to her journey of excellence in Media and Entrepreneurship including her esteemed Clients. Her long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 with Fontonfrom TV.



The astute media professional is multi-talented, highly skilful, and for 21 years of her media career, has been passionate about using entrepreneurial approach to manage the brands in her care to achieve sustainable and profitable results.



During her Media career, she oversaw the Set Up, Design and management of several TV Stations including all three Crystal TV Channels, Multimedia Group's Cine Afrik, 4kids and The Jesus Channel as well Joy Prime Channel which she set up and managed until September 2019.



Nana Yaa continues in her media leadership and entrepreneurship stride through Industry Consultancy. Nana Yaa's Journey in entrepreneurship started in 2007 and spans numerous business investments in fashion, marketing, FMCG, Telecom, etc.



As an accomplished entrepreneur, Nana Yaa is a firm believer, that when 'one makes room for the good stuff, great stuff will come in abundance'.



She is the owner and CEO of the front line Business & Consulting firm, Elohay Group which specialises in Marketing, PR, Branding & Advertising, Telecom, Trade, Manufacturing, Business Process Outsourcing, Design and Management of Media Platforms, Real Estate and Events Management.



The company has also successfully rolled out many PR, Advertising & Marketing Campaigns to local and multinational businesses.



As founder of the NGO, League of Extraordinary Women, Nana Yaa leads an incubation program that nurtures the youth and women through enriched development programs that offer insights on business, entrepreneurship and coping with life's challenges.



Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong holds a BSC. Business Administration Degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Chartered Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from CIM UK and an MBA International Trade from Anhalt University, Germany and GTUC, Ghana. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong is currently pursuing LLB Laws Degree.



In an exclusive interview with the multiple award-winning media practitioner and entrepreneur, she said one can achieve anything on earth once one believes in their dream and takes that bold step which brings it all into fruition.





