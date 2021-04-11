Namibia to partake in 5th GITFIC conference in Ghana

Business News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Namibian Central Bank Governor, Johannes Gawaxab has accepted an invitation to represent Southern Africa at the 5th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFIC) to be held in Ghana later this year.



He will lead some Commercial Banks in Namibia to attend the Conference mid 2021.



CEO of GITFIC, Selasi Koffi Ackom who presented the invitation was welcomed by the Governor, his Deputy, Head of Legal and Research at Namibia’s capital, Windhoek



Mr. Ackom’s fruitful trip was facilitated by the kind courtesy of the Namibian High Commission in Accra.



At the mini ceremony, Governor Johannes also received a Crystal Plaque Logo of Accra, Commercial Capital of Africa on behalf of the people of Namibia.



The 5th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference slated for the middle of this year will take a fresh dimension.



As a follow up to the declaration of Accra as the Commercial Capital of Africa by the Senior Minister who represented H.E the President Akufo-Addo of Ghana, the Mayor of Accra and Industry Titans on the 27th of October last year under the theme; Optimising AfCFTA for Africans; The Role of Logistics Infrastructure, the 5th Conference will be centred on Finance, Trade Finance with a strict focus on the Single Continental Payment Platform.



This, GITFIC believes should be spearheaded by Central Banks on the Continent to avoid exploitation and any other excesses.



This subject will be exhausted in the coming days and shared with the World and Africans by the help of Media Partners; the theme and sub-theme for this year’s conference plus all modalities.