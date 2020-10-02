Business News of Friday, 2 October 2020

NSS introduces drone technology to improve efficiency on farms

Executive Director of the Scheme, Hon. Mustapha Ussif with some officials in one of the maize farms

In a quest to improve efficiency, the National Service Scheme has resorted to the use of technology on its various farms across the country to help boost yields.



The Scheme whose mandate is to deploy Ghanaian graduates from the various tertiary institutions also engages in other projects which includes agriculture.



Their Dawhenya, Brenam, Damango, Tantala, and Ejura farms are into maize production whilst Papao, Nungua, and Ohiamadwen are into animal production.



The Executive Director of the Scheme, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Thursday 1st October, led a delegation to the Ejura farms to access the use of drones and also monitor the output at the farms.



Speaking to the media, Hon. Mustapha indicated the scheme’s willingness to ensure that these farms practice the modern ways of farming.



The technology he believes was created to make things easier, faster, and also to help achieve a very high output.



“Our farms have over the years been doing very well to ensure the planting and rearing for food and jobs becomes a success. We’ve also been supporting free SHS with some bags of maize through the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO). We can’t continue using traditional farming practices if we truly want to continue playing a pivotal role in the growth of the country’s Agric sector,” he posited.



He also called on National Service Personnel to take advantage of the policies and programs of government such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs and other initiatives geared towards encouraging the youth into Agric.



”The era where farming was said to be that of the old and poor is no more. Farming is now advanced and very lucrative. NSPs should position themselves in and venture into Agric in other to be job creators and not job seekers.”



In conclusion, he admonished workers to attach seriousness to their work and handle the drones carefully as it is a valuable asset to the scheme and country.



The Dep. Agric minister, Dr. Sagri Bambangi commended the current leadership of the Scheme adding, it has done a wonderful job to resuscitate its farms which took a nosedive under the previous administration.



“Not only have this leadership revived the Agric projects, but we also initiated the use of drone technology on their farms. This I believe is commendable.”





