NPP will return to power to improve 2021 Budget - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has predicted that the New Patriotic Party will return to power after the December polls to continue what he described as significant improvements in Ghana's economy.



He said the NPP government in 2021 will continue its digitization program to improve quality and transparency in public service delivery and so on.



“When Ghanaians give us another mandate we will ensure that Ghana goes beyond aid,” he said.



Mr. Ofori-Atta, presenting the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation from January to March 2021, to Parliament on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Finance will submit a more detailed 2021 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to the august House by March 2021.



“Mr Speaker, we are confident that because of God’s guidance and support, the President’s leadership, and our performance, Ghanaians will return the NPP government to power for four more for Nana to do even more and also to continue with our economic revitalisation and transformation programme,” he told Parliament.



He gave the assurance that the government will work to improve the life of Ghanaians.



Characteristically quoting Bible verses, the Finance Minister said:



“Speaker, I feel truly blessed and have such gratitude to God for the opportunity to have been here in these past four years to work for President Akufo-Addo and to present the President’s remarkable, destiny-changing, economic regenerating, institutional renewing policies and programs.”



“And I am thankful particularly for the help and support I have received from this august House. Together with this Parliament, the Ministry of Finance alone has passed more than 50 bills into law in the last four years. I, and all of the team at the Ministry of Finance, humbly thank you, Mr Speaker and Honourable members.”



“Let me, Mr Speaker, in the spirit of the Nkosuo and Nkabom budget, leave us with psalm 133: “How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity for then the hand bestows His blessings.”





