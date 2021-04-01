NPP is bent on collapsing lotto business – Lotto Agents Association

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana, Kwaku DuahTawiah, has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party over what he says are attempts to kill private lotto business in Ghana.



According to him, his outfit has over the period witnessed successive NPP governments, trying to push private operators out of business.



“We have always said it that anytime the New Patriotic Party comes to power, their target is to make sure private lotto is abolished, that is why National Lotteries has all the time tried to push private operators out of business.



Anytime they come to power, a situation we find to be unacceptable arises, and that has been their long time agenda since 2001”, he told the press in Accra.



He also raised concerns about the need for government to call the acting director-general of the National Lottery Authority to order.



“It would be in the interest of government to call Mr Ernest Mote, the acting director-general of NLA to order so that the negative tendencies being exhibited by him could be stopped immediately”.



Mr Tawiah further called on the National Lottery Authority to reveal reasons for seizing operation licenses of some genuine lotto operators.



“We are aware that the NLA is talking about non-compliance by Alpha Lotto Limited, What exactly they have done, they are yet to tell us. We are asking NLA what regulatory measures or mechanism put in place that Alpha Lotto Limited has not complied with, they should bring it to the public domain for all of us to see."



He also advised private lotto operators to remain calm as his outfit engages stakeholders to come to an amicable end.







