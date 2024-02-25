NPP in disarray due to 24-hour economy policy proposal – Mahama

Business News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that his main policy proposal for the 2024 elections, the 24-hour economy policy, has created an uneasy calm in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to Mahama, the NPP has now resorted to lies and propaganda to make the 24-hour economy proposal look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.



He, however, emphasized that Ghanaians, having learned from past experiences, would not be swayed by the misinformation circulating about the policy. According to him, the public now recognizes such tactics as mere deceit by the NPP to maintain their grip on power.



“The widespread acceptance of the 24-hour policy appears to have sent the NPP campaign into a tailspin, leading to a serious effort to attack it through colony and disinformation in these last few days.



“But fortified with the knowledge that the days when the NPP assumed that they could use falsehood to deceive Ghanaians for electoral advantage are over,” the NDC flagbearer said.



He added Ghanaians would not believe the NPP “especially because of their horrific performance in the last 7 years after they were entrusted with the administration of our dear nation Ghana”.



Mahama, a former president of Ghana, made these remarks at 'The NDC 2024 Policy Dialogue' programme held in the Eastern Region on February 22, 2024.



The program aimed to discuss the NDC's policy priorities for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2024, with a particular focus on the 24-hour economy.



Some 200 experts, pooled from the Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups comprising human development, finance, economy and governance, participated in the dialogue.



