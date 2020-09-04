Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: 3 News

NPP collapsing National Food Buffer Stock Company – Agbana

Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Eric Edem Agbana

The Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Eric Edem Agbana, has asked the government to ensure that there is available market to enable farmers swell their produce.



He said on the TV3‘s New Day Friday, September 4 that there seems not to be enough market for the farmers, hence the inability of those farmers to sell their produce.



He said during the leadership of the NDC government by the late Professor Evans Atta Mills, the National Food Buffer Stock Company was strengthened to serve as the available market for the produce.



He said: “The idea of partnering with them was to buy food from farmers where there is abundance of harvest and they were to buy and preserve food which will affect food prices all year round.”



He, however, noted that under the NPP government the National Food Buffer Stock Company has not been functioning.



He assured that the next NDC administration will strengthen it to assist farmers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.