Source: Kwaku Adu

NPP Japan congratulates Akufo-Addo on his re-election as ECOWAS chair

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

NPP Japan congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his unanimous re-election as ECOWAS chairman on February 3, 2021, after a successful first one-year tenure. This is a confirmation of the acceptance of your leadership style beyond the borders of Ghana.



With Ghana, a stable democratic state which has been actively contributing to the regional peace and stability, as the central figure and showing leadership in the fight against the global pandemic, NPP Japan was not surprised by the news of his elevation to the highest office of the regional body “ECOWAS”.



NPP Japan is sure that ECOWAS chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will further exert strong leadership for peace and prosperity in the ECOWAS region and beyond in the future.



NPP Japan will continue to cooperate with your excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to provide active support for the consolidation of peace and development in West Africa.



On this note, we wish you well on your re-election as ECOWAS Chairman and President of our beloved country, Ghana.