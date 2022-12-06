NPA to seek cabinet support to remove taxes on LPG

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has hinted at seeking the support of cabinet to remove taxes on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to make it available to Ghanaians and to ensure clean cooking in the country.



Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Dr Mustapha Hamid, made this disclosure while speaking at the launch of the national awareness and sensitisation campaign on the use of LPG in Accra.



According to him, the decision to achieve 50 per cent LPG penetration with the introduction of the Cylinder Recirculation Module (CRM) will be achieved if the taxes on the products are removed.



He said the NPA intends to make LPG affordable and accessible in the country with the CRM as the cylinder bottling company will own the cylinders and later supply them to the customers.



He added that this will ensure the cylinders' safety and push distribution to the country's remote areas.



He appealed to investors to come to the northern region to establish a cylinder bottling plant for a rebate to ensure people in these regions access affordable LPG.



"I will call on investors ready to invest in the area of a cylinder bottling plant in the North East and Upper East Regions to get some tax holidays," he assures.