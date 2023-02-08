NPA to drag 43 indebted OMCs to court by February 22

Business News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority has warned some 43 Oil Marketing Companies that are indebted to Primary Distribution Margin Fund to pay up by February 22, 2023, or face legal action.



According to the NPA, "the Authority shall publish the names of the Directors and Shareholders of the defaulting OMCs who fail to settle their debt within the said period as well as take any legal action without further recourse to them."



The OMCs include Apex Petroleum Ghana Ltd, Black Rock Energy Ltd, Petra Energy Ltd, Rich Oil Company Ltd, and Santol Energy Ltd.



The statement from the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NPA said the 43 Companies would also face all regulatory laws.







SSD/FNOQ