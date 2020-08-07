Business News of Friday, 7 August 2020

NPA pilots CRM in Jomoro with 3,983 cylinders

Alhassan Tampuli, CEO, NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has launched a pilot implementation of government’s cylinder recirculation model (CRM) at Jomoro in the Western Region.



As part of preparatory activities towards the pilot implementation of the project in that Municipality, a total of 3,983 cylinders have been procured for Jomoro alone.



Addressing dignitaries at the launch event on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Jomoro, NPA’s CEO, Mr Alhassan Tampuli told the people, “the cylinders have been procured to augment the cylinders you already have in your homes”.



He added, “all you need to do is to pick your empty cylinder, walk to the gas station and exchange it for a filled cylinder”.



The cylinders, according to Mr Tampuli, are in different sizes ranging from 3kg, 6kg and 14.5kg which caters for the needs of everyone with regard to size of cylinder in the CRM pilot exercise.



The procured cylinders, the NPA indicated, are currently being branded in the colours and logos of the LPG Marketing Companies.



The pilot project in the Municipality, was preceded with a familiarization visit by members of the National CRM Implementation Committee and the NPA to engage Chiefs and the Municipal Assembly.



A technical team from the NPA has also paid working visits to all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets in Bamianko-Anyinase, Elubo, Ekpu and Jarway Wharf in the Municipality.



The Authority explained it earlier encountered shortages of CRM branded cylinders in Kade and Obuasi as a result of high demand and patronage of the policy since its inception.



However, Mr Tampuli said a buffer of 50 percent cylinders have been added to each LPG Marketing Company in order to augment what they already have in stock for distribution.



He assured that the NPA is poised to deal with possible challenges that may arise from the implementation of the policy, adding, “Government through this policy will create jobs for the people of Ghana, including those here in Jomoro and its environs. Direct job creation is estimated to be over 4,500 in relation to new jobs under the actors of the new value chain and door to door delivery services.”



The estimated 4,500 the NPA explained, would not affect current jobs of LPG Bulk Transporters, LPG Bulk Distribution Companies, and LPG Bulk Storage companies.



The Authority is determined to increasing access to LPG for domestic, commercial and industrial use from the current 25 percent level to 50 percent by 2030 through the CRM.

