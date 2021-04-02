NLA receives backing to carry on with reforms

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The National Lottery Authority has received backing from the Association Lotto Marketing Companies and NLA Staff Union to carry on with its reformation agenda.



The NLA has embarked on a drive to reform and digitize its operations in a bid to improve the lottery game in the country.



This has led to collision with the Private Lotto Operators who have demonstrated unwillingness to embrace technology and new trends in the gaming industry.



In a released signed by Eric Tamakloe, Chairman of the Staff Union of GPL NLA, Nana Yaw Quansah -Secretary, Staff Union of GPL NLA, Kofi Frimpong, General Secretary of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies and Dan Mensah, National Chairman, Association of Lotto Marketing Companies, the groups noted with concern the current state of the authority.



They observed the authority has the potential to contribute significantly to the growth of the country but is being held back by some practices.



It therefore appealed to the NLA go continue the transformation agenda and also work on resolving the impasse with the disgruntled members.



The group offered total backing to the 5/90 game which according to sources has become the major source of funds for the NLA now.



“Indeed the 5/90 game is a gold mine for which huge sums of money could be generated from its operations,”



They stated that; “In doing so we would like to urge the management of the NLA to take steps to harmonize the operations of the private companies with the NLA. The private companies are also urged not to be recalcitrant ad adopt confrontational stance but should bear in mind that Section 4 of the Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) gives the Authority the sole mandate to operate and regulate lottery in Ghana, and within the parameters set for them.”



The Association of Lotto Marketing Companies and the NLA Staff Union thus proposed that the NLA should introduce a clear-cut regulatory framework in accordance with the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722) and Lottery Regulation, 2008 (LI 1848), review the licensing fees by introducing a realistic rate, and in addition to charging licensing fees, revenue sharing should be instituted to ensure fairness and equity.



“In this case, proper records must be kept to ensure accountability. No company should have the right to conduct any draw without NLA’s authorization.”



The further called on all feuding parties to commit to brokering peace and desist from using politics and the media to settle their scores.