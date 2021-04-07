NLA reacts to Ghana Lotto Operators Association

Business News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

The resolution of a 30-year-old impasse between Private Lotto Operators and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) is at the brink of collapse due to the conduct of some members of the Ghana Lotto Operators Association (GLOA).



Also the conduct of its allied group known as Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG) is also not good.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the NLA stated that, there was no policy for KGL Technology Limited to take over from the Authority, which was confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



"It is instructive to place on record that NLA is not creating any form of monopoly for KGL Technology Limited and urged the media and the public to totally disregard the allegations by GLOA".



“For the avoidance of doubt, Keed Ghana Limited is not the same as KGL Technology Limited in terms of operations.



“Keed Ghana Limited was duly licensed by the NLA to operate a dividend-based game on behalf of NLA known as Lucky 3 with an official shortcode of *987#.



“On the other hand, KGL Technology Limited is an online lotto marketing company duly licensed by the NLA to operate the 5/90 Original Lotto on behalf of the Authority with the official short of *959#.



The statement said the allegations by GLOA against KGL Technology Limited and its Chief Executive, Mr. Alex Dadey and Keed Ghana Limited was baseless.



It said KGL Technology Limited was fully legal and recognized by the NLA as an online lotto marketing company responsible for the operation of *959# on behalf of NLA and the partnership between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited could be best described as a GAME CHANGER.



It said the partnership was a million times more profitable to the NLA than the licenses issued to members of Ghana Lotto Operators Association including Alpha Lotto Limited.



The statement said KGL Technology Limited was not indebted to the NLA by GHC20 million and was important that the media and the public totally ignored and rejected the unsubstantiated allegations by GLOA against KGL Technology Limited.



The statement said GLOA sought to create misleading information that there was a KGL Cabal with intentions of creating a monopoly over online Lotto for KGL Technology Limited to the disadvantage of the State and other Lotto Operators.



It said KGL Technology Limited was a wholly-owned Ghanaian company with no political attachments and had a track record and perfect platform which was useful to the revenue mobilization efforts of NLA.



It said the attempts by GLOA to link KGL Technology Limited to Government appointees was unfortunate and needed to be totally ignored by the media and the public and there were no hidden intentions, and absolutely no "take-over" schemes to surrender NLA to KGL Technology Limited.



The statement KGL Technology Limited was only an online Lotto marketing company duly licensed by NLA and operated on behalf of NLA aimed at supporting the revenue generational capacity of the Authority and they supported any statement issued by the Public Relations Unit against the illegal activities of Alpha Lotto Limited as it was illegally operating a Short Code as well as conducting live Draws on GTV.



The statement said the NLA had every power to curtail the illegal short code, and illegal Live Draws of Alpha Lotto Limited and the NLA would not hesitate to revoke the licenses of Private Lotto Operators who were not operating within the terms and conditions of their respective licenses.



“The Authority as the regulator will also not allow any private lotto operator to operate a shortcode without the appropriate license from the Board of NLA.



“The lNLA) as the regulator would not allow any private lotto company to conduct independent live draws on TV without a Draw Committee duly constituted by NLA in accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations, 2008(L.I. 1948).



“The statement said the NLA had stated that the licenses issued by Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the former Director-General to all Private Lotto Operators were without approval.



“In accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations 2008(L.I.1948), the licenses issued by the former Director-General, Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw to the Private Lotto Operators are not grounded in law because it is only the NLA Board that has the powers and authority to grant licenses to companies or individuals who want to operate Lotto in Ghana.



“President Akufo-Addo is fully committed to protecting the NLA from collapsing and setting the records straight once again, KGL Technology Limited is not indebted to NLA by GHC20 million.



“The only recalcitrant group here is the members of GLOA/CLAAG, and the NLA would like to caution members of GLOA that they cannot fight NLA, the regulator through the media or Court and become successful.



"NLA shall never allow the illegal activities of some GLOA and CLAAG members to collapse NLA".



The statement said KGL Technology Limited and Keed Ghana Limited had their respective licenses duly approved by the Board of NLA in accordance with the National Lotto Act 722 and Lottery Regulations, 2008(L. I. 1948).



“All the licenses for members of GLOA/CLAAG signed by the former Director-General, Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw were without approval and all allegations against Presidency, Appointees, Alex Dadey, Razak Kojo Opoku and Ernest Mote are all baseless and lies that the media and public must ignore.



“So far so good, the NLA was happy with the KGL Partnership and absolutely no media noise from GLOA, CLAAG and their "Allies" would stop the partnership between NLA and KGL Technology Limited because the partnership is a Game changer and more profitable to NLA”, the statement concluded.