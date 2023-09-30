NIB boss threatens to sue Isaac Adongo over 'managing NIB via Zoom' comment

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2023

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB), Samuel Sarpong, has issued a legal threat against JoyFM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo.



The threat follows comments made by the MP during a radio interview on September 28, 2023, that he had been managing NIB via Zoom from Canada for over a year.



A communication sent by lawyers representing the NIB boss, described the comment "misleading, malicious, scandalous, demeaning, and without any truth."



The correspondence stated that these statements were made to promote the false narrative that Sarpong was responsible for the financial difficulties faced by the bank.



“Our client says that on 28th of September, 2023 you were interviewed on Top Story; a radio broadcast program hosted by Evans Mensah of Joy FM to discuss a press conference you addressed earlier that day on the management of the National Investment Bank (NIB).



“Our client says during your appearance and interview on the radio show you stated the following words "We haven't given NIB the kind of attention that it deserves given that it has been in crisis... the Managing Director sat in Canada and zoom-managed NIB for almost a year. How can we be serious with that



“… It is our reasoned opinion that your statements are misleading, malicious, scandalous, demeaning, and without any truth. The statements you made on Top Story, which was subsequently published on JoyOnline sought to promote the malicious narrative that our client was responsible for the financial troubles and mismanagement of the Bank. This narrative seeks to mean to the ordinary person, the general public, and all persons in our clients' line of work that our client is irresponsible, incompetent, failed in his fiduciary duty to the bank and not a credible person to deal with.



“Our client instructs us to say that your statements are clearly untrue and the statements and subsequent publication on JoyOn1ine is an attempt to destroy his hard-earned reputation and to bring his image and record before the international world into disrepute,” it stated.



The lawyers added that the publication of these comments on MyJoyOnline has had an impact on Samuel Sarpong's personal and professional reputation both locally and internationally as a result, he is now demanding several actions from the Multimedia Group and the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker.



The said actions include, a retraction and apology from JoyFM, Isaac Adongo, and the removal of the article titled "NIB MD Managed bank from Canada via Zoom for close to a year" from MyJoyOnline.



“It is our view, that your statements were made with the sole aim of tarnishing the image of our client without considering the damage it places on him in the international business and finance community.



“We have the instruction of our client to give you notice, which we hereby do, to apologise and retract the malicious, baseless, and destructive statements made about him on the Top Story radio broadcast show which was subsequently published on JoyOn1ine dated the 28th day of September 2023 within forty-eight hours (48) of receipt of this letter by undertaking the following:



“Issue a Statement of Retraction to our Client and the staff and management of the National Investment Bank.



“Cause an apology to be sent to our client and same published on the various platforms on which the defamatory matter was published.”



The letter, issued by Richmond Numbo Sakaa, the Managing Partner of S & S Legal, threatened legal action if the demands were not met.



“Be advised that our client intends to exercise his full rights under law, should you fail, refuse and/or neglect to act or perform as requested.”



